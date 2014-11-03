SEOUL Nov 3 Controversial South Korean striker Park Chu-young will have his last chance to impress new coach Uli Stielike and make the cut for next year's Asian Cup after he was named in the national squad for two upcoming friendles in the Middle east.

The talented 29-year-old, who has scored 24 international goals in 60 matches, last month signed a one-year contract with Saudi Arabian side Al Shabab after being without a club since ending a three-year spell with Arsenal.

Former captain Park, who has been criticised in his country for delaying the mandatory military service, was included in South Korea's squad for their woeful World Cup campaign in June where they exited Brazil with just one point at the group stage.

The former Monaco and FC Seoul striker was panned for his poor displays before being substituted early in the draw with Russia and loss to Algeria and has not featured for the national team since.

"I understand there is quite a bit of controversy surrounding his selection in South Korea," German Stielike, who replaced Hong Myung-bo after the World Cup, was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency.

"I felt this would be the last opportunity to get a closer look at Park before selecting the team for the Asian Cup.

"I'd like to see how well he can play with his team mates. Park has played three matches in Saudi Arabia, and I will have to see for myself if that will be enough for him to be considered for the Asian Cup."

South Korea will play Jordan on Nov. 14 in Amman and then Iran in Tehran four days later. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien)