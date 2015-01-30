SEOUL Jan 30 South Korea's unexpected run to the Asian Cup final has brought fans back to the sport after years of disappointment and could give them a platform to build from for the next World Cup, former midfielder Yoo Sang-chul has told Reuters.

Yoo, the engine room in South Korea's midfield during the late 1990s and early 2000s, said he had been particularly impressed by the team's defending, as well as the play of Ki Sung-yueng just in front of the back four.

The Koreans are on the brink of their first Asian title in 55 years after five straight wins without a goal conceded in Australia. Only the hosts stand in their way in Saturday's final in Sydney.

"I'm so proud that the players have reached the final without conceding a single goal," he told Reuters by telephone on Friday.

"There has been a mood of depression about football here (in recent times) but the team have rekindled South Koreans' interest and it would mean an awful lot if they could win our first Asian title in 55 years."

One of the most influential players ever to pull on the South Korean jersey, Yoo made the Koreans tick in midfield, tracking back on defence and helping spring counter-attacks with pace and limitless energy.

He formed a rock-solid partnership with Kim Nam-il for Guus Hiddink's 2002 side that gave wide men Park Ji-Sung and Seol Ki-hyeon, as well as wing backs Song Chong-gug and Lee Young-pyo, freedom to flood forward.

BIG BURDEN

Yoo's role at the heart of midfield is now played by Ki, who seems to have matured since moving to Swansea City in the English Premier League. His presence has been vital in Australia after veterans Lee Chung-yong and Koo Ja-cheol were lost to injury during the tournament.

"With the loss of Koo and Lee, Ki has had to shoulder a much bigger burden of responsibility," said Yoo, who enjoyed club success at home with Ulsan Hyundai but even more so in Japan with Yokohama Marinos and Kashiwa Reysol.

"He was at the last World Cup and has been playing in a prestigious league, and as he matured with this experience he has definitely grown into a role balancing defence and offence."

The 43-year-old Yoo, who now coaches Ulsan's university side, said the appointment of German Uli Stielike had given the players the opportunity to reinvent themselves after an atrocious World Cup last summer.

The Koreans came away with a solitary point from three group matches in Brazil after drawing with Russia and losing to Algeria and Belgium.

"Goalkeeper Kim Jin-hyeon has played very well, and the defence has been very organised," he added.

"Attacking players feel less of a burden if they aren't a goal down, and our players have got stronger and more solid as in winning tournament matches.

"With Stielike coming in as coach the players have had a chance to seize their opportunities. We can see he's had a big influence and he might understand the level of South Korean soccer and find what has to be improved."