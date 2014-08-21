SYDNEY Aug 22 Western Sydney Wanderers manager Tony Popovic has warned his players to expect another highly-charged Asian Champions League encounter with holders Guangzhou Evergrande in their quarter-final, second leg next week.

Wanderers will travel to China with a slim 1-0 advantage from Wednesday's first leg, which ended in mayhem when Guangzhou coach Marcello Lippi went on the pitch to remonstrate after two of his players were shown red cards in the last few minutes.

Lippi is now likely to face disciplinary action but regardless of whether the Italian is on the touchline next Wednesday, Popovic expects the Chinese champions to be fired up in front of a big crowd at Tianhe Stadium.

"There is no one getting carried away in our dressing room. We have a slight advantage but we are just in front at half-time," the Australian told reporters after the game.

"We anticipate a really difficult game, but they go home knowing they anticipate a difficult game as well.

"We respect them certainly, because we have seen what they have done to opponents in their league and also in the Champions League.

"It's a big match, emotions will be high, we have to keep our emotions in check and make sure we do our talking on the pitch."

Lippi's pitch invasion took the spotlight off another remarkable upset for the Wanderers, who were founded only two years ago and have already beaten 2012 Asian champions Ulsan Hyundai and J.League champions Sanfrecce Hiroshima this year.

"We don't want it to end," Popovic added. "We believe we can win. They're not just words, I see the players every day in training.

"I see the belief they have and I can see the effort they put in and that's what gives me confidence they can put in a good performance.

"That doesn't always relate to results, but we were confident we could put on a good showing in front our fans tonight. Very pleasing for us that we did."

Lippi's rage at the dismissals of Gao Lin and Zhang Linpeng continued into his press conference, where he launched broadsides at Emirati referee Mohammed Abdulla Hassan Mohamed as well as the home side for play-acting.

Having taken no questions, he made just one comment on the balance of the tie as left the news conference room.

"To talk of the match in itself," the World Cup-winning former Italy coach said.

"To talk of the match in itself," the World Cup-winning former Italy coach said.

"We have the second leg at home and let's see what happens next Wednesday."