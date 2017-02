DUSHANBE Jan 5 Rustam Emomali, the eldest son of Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon, was elected president of the country's soccer federation (FFT) on Thursday.

Rustam, 24, replaces long-serving FFT chief Suhrob Kasimov, who had headed the soccer body in the former Soviet republic for the past 10 years.

Emomali Jr has a soccer background, playing as striker for his own club, national champions Istiqlol Dushanbe. He also serves as an advisor for the Tajik national team.

Tajikistan, ranked 139 by FIFA, were gifted a spot in the second round of Asia's 2014 World Cup qualifiers following Syria's disqualification for fielding an ineligible player. (Reporting By Nazim Kalandarov; writing by Gennady Fyodorov, editing by Alan Baldwin)