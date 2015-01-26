SYDNEY, Jan South Korea and Iraq both made two changes to their starting line-ups on Monday for the first Asian Cup semi-final, which will decide who faces hosts Australia or United Arab Emirates for the continental title next weekend.

South Korea coach Uli Stielike brought Cha Du-ri into his side for Kim Chang-soo after the German-born right back came on as a substitute to set up Son Heung-min's second goal in the 2-0 quarter-final victory over Uzbekistan last week.

Forward Han Kyo-won also returns to the starting side after being dropped to the bench for the match against Uzbekistan, replacing Lee Keun-ho up front.

Iraq coach Radhi Shenaishil was forced into one change after impressive defender Yaser Kasim was banned for one game for his second yellow card of the tournament in the dramatic quarter-final victory over Iran.

Osamah Jabbar comes in at the back for Kasim, while Amjed Kalaf comes back into the midfield for his fourth start of the tournament in place of Justin Meram.

Goals look likely to be at a premium at a rain-lashed Stadium Australia on Monday with South Korea having yet to concede in four matches in Australia and both the previous Asian Cup meetings between the sides having finished 0-0.

The last meeting also came at the semi-final stage in 2007 with Iraq going through to the final on penalties before beating Saudi Arabia to claim the title.

Younis Mahmoud, who famously scored the winner in that 2007 final, will again skipper the side on Monday as he wins his 136th cap for Iraq.

Winners of the first two Asian Cups in 1956 and 1960, South Korea have not won the title since and were last in the final in 1988 when they lost on penalties, also to Saudi Arabia.

Iraq: 12-Jalal Hassan; 23-Waleed Salim, 2-Ahmed Ibrahim, 14-Salam Shakir, 15-Dhurgham Ismail; 21-Saad Abdul Amir, 7-Amjed Kalaf, 17-Alaa Abdul Zahra, 13-Osamah Jabbar, 9-Ahmed Yaseen; 10-Younis Mahmoud (captain)

South Korea: 23-Kim Jin-hyeon; 5-Kwak Tae-hwi, 22-Cha Du-ri, 19-Kim Young-gwon, 3-Kim Jin-su; 6-Park Joo-ho, 7-Son Heung-min, 16-Ki Sung-yueng (captain), 10-Nam Tae-hee, 12-Han Kyo-won; 18-Lee Jeong-hyeop (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)