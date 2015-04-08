SEOUL, April 8 FC Seoul have called on the Asian Football Confederation to implement goalline technology in its competitions after being denied a winning goal in the dying stages of their 1-1 draw with Champions League holders Western Sydney Wanderers on Tuesday.

With the clock ticking past the 90-minute mark, Seoul's Lee Woong-hee hooked a shot towards goal which goalkeeper Ante Covic got a hand to before scrambling back to gather on his line.

Television replays, though, suggested the ball had crossed the line as Covic gathered at the second attempt.

Defeat for the Wanderers would have left their title defence in tatters.

However, the point means they are level with the South Koreans on five from four matches, with former winners Guangzhou Evergrande leading the way with nine in Group H and Kashima Antlers last on three with two matches remaining.

"The missed call came at a crucial juncture that could have a bearing on securing a spot in the round of 16, and we expressed deep concerns with the AFC," Seoul were quoted as saying by Yonhap on Wednesday.

"We also asked the AFC to prevent the recurrence of similar cases and to adopt the goalline technology to ensure the development of Asian football."

Goalline technology was used at last year's World Cup and is adopted in the English Premier League but the cost to implement it is understood to be a problem for many associations. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore)