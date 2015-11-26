BANGKOK Nov 26 A third division soccer club in Thailand have been banned for three years after fans attacked a referee following a defeat on Sunday.

Referee Pichit Thongchanmoon was set upon by supporters of promotion-chasing Satun United following their 1-0 home loss to Khon Kaen United, with fans believing the match officials were biased, the Bangkok Post reported.

The Football Association of Thailand decided on Wednesday that Satun would be suspended from all competitions. The ban will kick in next year, allowing the club to play their last three matches of the season.

The newspaper said Satun Chairman Samrit Liangprasit thought the punishment was too severe and the club would appeal. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Peter Rutherford)