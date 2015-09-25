BANGKOK, Sept 25 Experienced administrator Worawi Makudi will face two challengers when he stands for the presidency of the Football Association of Thailand next month in what already looks like being another scrappy fight.

The former FIFA executive committee member, who has held the FAT presidency since 2007 after 11 years as the body's general secretary, will stand against former national team manager Vanasthana Sajakul and regional police chief Pisan Jundilok.

Worawi, 63, who failed in his bid to become Asian Football Confederation President in 2013, is considered the favourite to win the Oct. 17 election and enjoy another four years at the helm.

He won the FAT election two years ago against Virach Chanpanich but controversy reigned with Worawi given a suspended 16 month sentence by a Thai court in July for falsifying documents to amend the FAT statutes ahead of the vote.

Worawi had said he would appeal the decision. He did not respond to calls from Reuters on the status of his appeal.

Thongchai Pornseth said no such problems would arise this time after being appointed head of the FAT Election Commission.

"I promise that the election will be fair," he was quoted as saying by the Bangkok Post on Friday.

However, the newspaper reported that Worawi had brought a defamation lawsuit against Vanasthana on Thursday and was seeking 20 million baht ($552,638.85) in damages.

Worawi's lawyers alleged Vanasthana had told members last week that the FAT had breached voting regulations in 2013.

Last month Worawi was due to stand for the presidency of the Southeast Asian Football Federation but withdrew his candidacy at the last minute to allow Malaysia's Sultan Ahmad Shah to claim a second term.

($1 = 36.1900 baht) (Reporting by Amy Sawitta Lefevre. Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)