BANGKOK Dec 2 A Thai referee, who was attacked by angry fans of a local third division club following a defeat, has been banned for six months for his poor performance during the fixture.

Referee Pichit Thongchanmoon was set upon by supporters of promotion-chasing Satun United following their 1-0 home loss to Khon Kaen United on Nov. 22, with fans believing the match officials were biased.

Satun were given a three-year ban last week for the incident but the Football Association of Thailand's referees' committee said Pichit had made several mistakes during the match and banned him for six months, the Bangkok Post said on Wednesday.

The committee said Pichit should have awarded Satun a penalty and that the referee had been out of position on several occasions. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)