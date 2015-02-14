Feb 14 Uzbekistan have banned under-23 player Tohir Shamsitdinov for a year and sacked the youth team's head coach after violent scenes marred their fixture against South Korea in Thailand earlier this month.

Shamsitdinov was sent off late in the second half after letting fly with a series of punches and slaps to the head of opponent Shim Sang-min.

His dismissal followed that of team mate Jaloliddin Masharipov, who was shown a first half red card for launching a flying, studs-up kick into the chest of South Korea's Kang Sang-woo.

"Uzbekistan Football Federation has parted company this evening with Shuhrat Maqsudov following the violent behaviour of the Uzbekistan Olympic team players' match against Korea Republic in the King's Cup in Thailand," the UFF said in a statement late on Friday.

"Shamsitdinov has been barred from playing for Uzbekistan national team and banned from all football related activities for one year for his violent conduct."

Shamsitdinov, who along with the Uzbek coaching staff went to the Korean hotel to apologise after the match, was sent home from the four team tournament, also featuring Honduras and the hosts.

Uzbekistan official Askar Talipdjanov and technical director Rustam Akramov were "rebuked for the unsportsmanlike conduct of the players which drew much criticism from international media."

Masharipov seemed to escape punishment after not being named in the disciplinary findings.

The full Uzbek side are scheduled to play South Korea in an international friendly next month, a fixture that had been in doubt because of the incidents in Thailand. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)