Jan 1 Factbox on Asian Cup qualifiers Uzbekistan.

Asian Cup record:

Previous appearances in finals: (5) 1996, 2000, 2004, 2007, 2011.

Best performance: Fourth place (2011)

Drawn in Group B with China, North Korea and Saudi Arabia.

- - -

Coach: Mirdjalal Kasimov.

The former midfielder enjoyed an 18-year playing career, during which he was capped 67 times by his country.

Following his retirement in 2005, he took on his first coaching role at leading local side Bunyodkor two years later before moving up to the national coaching role in 2008.

After failing to earn qualification for the 2010 World Cup, he returned to Bunyodkor before he was re-appointed national coach two years ago after Vadim Abramov's resignation.

Initially he continued to coach both teams before he gave up his club football duties in April 2014 to concentrate his work on the national side.

- - -

Key player: Server Djeparov. Age: 32. Midfielder.

Uzbekistan's talismanic captain has enjoyed a trophy-laden career in domestic soccer and stints overseas in Saudi Arabia and South Korea.

The attacking midfielder currently plays for Seongnam FC and has taken part in more than 100 internationals since making his debut in 2002.

Once courted by Premier League giants Chelsea, Djeparov won the AFC Asian Footballer of the Year award in 2008 and 2011, and is his country's biggest goal threat from set-piece situations.

- - -

FIFA world ranking Dec. 2014: 74

How they qualified: Second in Group E on 11 points behind UAE after compiling three wins, two draws and one defeat. Hong Kong and Vietnam were the other teams in the group.

Squad:

Goalkeepers - Ignatiy Nesterov (Lokomotiv Tashkent), Eldor Suyunov (Nasaf), Akbar Turaev (Bunyodkor)

Defenders - Shavkat Mulladjanov (Lokomotiv Tashkent), Islom Tuhtahujaev (Lokomotiv Tashkent), Yegor Krimets (Pakhtakor), Anzur Ismailov (Changchun Yatai), Vitaliy Denisov (Lokomotiv Moscow), Akmal Shorakhmedov (Bunyodkor)

Midfielders - Odil Ahmedov (Krasnodar), Server Djeparov (Seongnam), Jamshid Iskanderov (Pakhtakor), Lutfulla Turaev (Lokomotiv Tashkent), Temur Kapadze (Aktobe), Sanjar Tursunov (Vorskla), Aziz Haydarov (Al-Shabab), Farrukh Sayfiev (Nasaf), Jasur Khasanov (Lokomotiv Tashkent), Sardor Rashidov (Bunyodkor, Shuhrat Muhammadjev (Nasaf)

Forwards - Vokhid Shodiyev (Bunyodkor), Igor Sergeev (Pakhtakor), Bakhodir Nasimov (Padideh) (Compiled by John O'Brien; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)