Jan 6 Odil Ahmedov opened the 2011 Asian Cup with a bang when he scored the first goal of the tournament with a 30-metre pile-driver against hosts Qatar and the Uzbek midfielder will be hoping to make a similar impact in Australia.

Forced to play as a makeshift central defender due to injuries, Ahmedov was one of the White Wolves' most influential players in their march to the semi-finals with performances that drew the attention of some of Europe's biggest clubs.

Four years on and the Uzbeks can feel confident of making a serious bid for a first Asian title, while Ahmedov can also think of completing a dream move to a top European club should he shine again, this time in his usual holding midfield role.

Although he is known for his tough tackling, Ahmedov also possesses exquisite technique and it was this ability that attracted the attention of Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger and Italian giants Juventus following the last Asian Cup.

Ahmedov scored another goal in Qatar but was unable to move to a top Western European side due to the transfer window being closed, instead securing a switch from Uzbek club Pakhtakor Tashkent to Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala.

At Anzhi, he scored on debut in a friendly match and was named player of the season in 2011, quite a feat considering Cameroon striker Samuel Eto'o and Russia wingback Yuri Zhirkov were both in the side.

The Uzbekistan midfielder spent three seasons with Anzhi, but the club's fortunes changed when the owner withdrew his funds, the team were relegated and a host of high-profile signings left.

Ahmedov joined rising Russian club Kuban Krasnodar last June and has helped them consolidate a place in the top four heading into the Russian Premier League's three-month winter break.

The 27-year-old could find himself a transfer target once more should he shine in Australia.

"I want to try England or Spain," he said the last time he was linked with a move to north London. "All the clubs in Spain and England are wonderful but I would like, if I had the choice, to play for Arsenal."

STRONG MIDFIELD

Drawn in Group B with China, North Korea and Saudi Arabia at the Jan. 9-31 Asian Cup, Uzbekistan boast one of the strongest midfields in the tournament with captain and twice Asian Player of the Year Server Djeparov set to lead the line from an advanced position.

Stalwarts Timur Kapadze and Sanzhar Tursunov, and rising star Jamshid Iskanderov will all be vying for starting spots alongside Djeparov and Ahmedov.

Regarded as one of the most technically gifted sides in Asia, Djeparov said an emphasis on youth development had helped Uzbekistan to unearth players like Ahmedov and under-20 star Iskanderov on a regular basis.

"Football in Uzbekistan is extremely popular and the game's infrastructure is developing fast," Djeparov said. "Many clubs have recently opened new stadiums or renovated old ones with FC Bunyodkor investing in a massive new training facility."

While Uzbekistan remain a relatively new force in Asian soccer, playing their first official game in 1992 after the country's split from the Soviet Union, the success of Djeparov and Ahmedov and a new wave of youngsters poised to break through points to a bright future for the White Wolves. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)