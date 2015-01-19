BRISBANE Jan 19 The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has ruled out any possibility of switching the venues for the Asian Cup semi-finals even if the host-nation ends up playing at the smallest stadium.

The first semi-final is scheduled to be played at Sydney's 83,000 seater Olympic stadium on Jan. 26, which is also Australia's national holiday.

The second semi is set to be played a day later at Newcastle's Hunter Stadium, which has a capacity of just 23,000.

Melbourne, Australia's self-proclaimed sporting capital, did not bid for the semi-final because it clashes with the Australian Open tennis championship.

If Australia win their quarter-final against China on Thursday, they will play in the second semi-final in Newcastle, possibly against Japan in a repeat of the 2011 Asian Cup final.

Australia could only have played in the Sydney semi only if they had won their group but finished runner-up to South Korea after losing their last match 1-0 when they only needed a draw.

An AFC spokesman told Reuters on Monday that the AFC has the power to move the second semi to Sydney but was not considering making any changes unless there was an act of god.

"When the schedule was made, the Australian local organising committee wanted the match played in Newcastle and it was approved," the spokesman said.

"Yes, we have the authority to change it but there must be a sufficient reason, such as a force majeure.

"But we wouldn't just change it for one team. This has never happened in the middle of any major competition and it wouldn't be fair to all the fans who have bought tickets for Newcastle."

Michael Brown, the chief executive of the local organising committee, also ruled out a venue change, telling Australian Associated Press: "We haven't even looked at it.

"I think it would be disrespectful to either team to be contemplating it."

Organisers are instead looking at ways to add extra seats at Hunter Stadium if the venue does end up hosting a match involving Australia. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)