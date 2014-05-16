May 16 Vietnam's tarnished V-League have called in the police and will employ referees from Australia and Japan for key matches in the second half of the season in a bid to prevent another match-fixing scandal, local media reported.

Last month, Cup holders Vissai Ninh Binh were kicked out of the league for the remainder of the campaign after 11 of their players admitted to taking money to fix a match in the regional AFC Cup tournament.

Despite the admission, the club has been allowed to continue in the AFC Cup and beat Churchill Brothers of India 4-2 this week to advance to the quarter-finals.

The head of the V-League's referee board Nguyen Van Mui did not say which matches the foreign officials would take charge of in the second half of the campaign, which runs from June 27 to Aug. 10.

"It's time that we give a strong commitment towards improving the quality of football," Mui was quoted as saying by Vietnamese media.

"The organising committee also invited the police to give lectures at training as well as supervise the championship." (Writing by Patrick Johnston, editing by Nick Mulvenney)