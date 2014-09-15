SYDNEY, Sept 15 The A-League season needs to start a month earlier if Australian teams are to be given the best chance of winning the Asian Champions League, Western Sydney Wanderers goalkeeper Ante Covic believes.

Wanderers meet FC Seoul in the first leg of their ACL semi-final in the South Korean capital on Wednesday but have battled their way into the last four of Asia's premier club competition despite being in the midst of pre-season training.

The A-League season does not start until October and runs through the Australian summer to avoid clashing with rival, and more popular, football codes, rugby league and Australian Rules.

Covic thinks that is a major disadvantage for Wanderers, who have had to blend more than 10 new players into their squad as they bid to become just the second Australian side to reach the ACL final and the first to win the title.

"I think any Australian club is going to find it difficult when they come to this stage because of the way you're preparing," Covic told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"It's definitely not ideal for us. We've just had massive player turnover and our seasons don't match up at all. Compare that with the Asian clubs, and most them are right in the middle of their season. It's a huge advantage.

"If we want to give teams a shot at winning the Asian Champions League, we need to be starting earlier. I'd go as far as to say it should be a whole month earlier.

"I don't understand why we're not already playing, actually."

Wanderers have enjoyed remarkable success in their short history but defeats in the finals in their first two A-League seasons mean their trophy cabinet holds only the Premiers' Plate for topping the regular season standings in 2012-13.

At 39, Covic is much closer to the end of his career than the start of it and believes the club needs to start bringing silverware back to Parramatta Stadium to complete their fairytale rise.

"I think we can't be happy with just getting close and feeling that's enough," he told the paper.

"We play football to win things and after losing those grand finals, we now have a golden opportunity to claim the biggest title we can possibly win."

Western Sydney's maiden ACL campaign has already taken in victories over J-League champions Sanfrecce Hiroshima in the round of 16 and reigning Asian and Chinese champions Guangzhou Evergrande in the quarter-finals.

Traditional tactics would suggest they play for a draw in Seoul on Wednesday and look to seal the tie at home on Oct 1.

That, though, does not tally with the philosophy manager Tony Popovic has instilled at the young club.

"We always play to win, nothing less, and that's always a big motivator for us," Covic said. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)