SYDNEY, April 21 Western Sydney Wanderers have said their crunch Asian Champions League match against Japan's Kashima Antlers will go ahead on Tuesday despite the gale force winds and heavy rain battering the city.

The New South Wales government has advised workers in Sydney to head home early on Tuesday before the storm, which has flooded coastal areas and brought down trees and power lines across the city, worsens.

The reigning Asian champions are scheduled to take on Kashima in a Group H match at Parramatta Stadium and fans have been given fair warning that conditions will not be ideal for watching football.

"If you're still making your way to the game tonight, please prepare for strong winds and rain and make sure you pack a poncho," read a statement on the stadium website.

"Umbrellas cannot be used when causing obstructed views for other patrons. They will also not be allowed in strong winds so we can ensure patron safety at all times."

The match is a key fixture for both sides with defeat almost certainly meaning an early exit from Asia's premier club competition for the A-League outfit or the seven-times Japanese champions.

Wanderers said the newly-laid surface at the stadium was draining well and that they were working to get as many fans as possible seated under cover. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)