April 30 Factbox on Worawi Makudi, who is standing in the Asian Football Confederation's presidential elections in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

Name: Worawi Makudi

Born: 1951

Country: Thailand

Roles:

Thailand Football Association secretary general (1996-2007)

Thailand Football Association President (since 2007)

Asian Football Confederation executive committee member (since 1997)

FIFA Executive member (since 1997)

ASEAN Football Federation council member

Manifesto pledges.

- To increase the number of AFC representatives in the FIFA executive committee.

- To restructure the distribution of revenue to member associations.

- To invest additionally in grassroots development programmes for both male and female players.

- Wants to establish an Asian Football College offering degrees in relevant subjects and courses for football related programmes.

- Wants to restructure the AFC Champions League and allow increased participation for member associations clubs.

Support

Says he has the full backing of the 11 members in the Southeast Asian ASEAN region.

Positives

An experienced campaigner who has held senior positions for long periods.

Could be seen as a compromise candidate as not a member of the rival East and West Asian associations.

Criticism.

His credibility as a reformer has been questioned as the Thai was a close ally of former AFC President Mohamed Bin Hammam, who was banned for life from football by world governing body FIFA for corruption.

Has never been too far away from controversy but has successfully defended himself against numerous corruption charges. He was criticised for his poor management after delays to the construction of the main venue for the Futsal World Cup in Thailand last year meant the stadium was not used. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly/Peter Rutherford)