March 23 Yemen coach Tom Saintfiet has stepped down from his post, he told Reuters in an email on Saturday.

"I would like to thank the YFA President Ahmed Saleh Alessi, General Secretary Dr. Hameed Al Shaibani, the YFA staff, my technical team and the Yemeni people but most of all my players for the great cooperation we had," said Saintfiet.

"Yemen is an amazing country and it will be forever in my heart. I wish Yemen good luck for the future."

Belgian Saintfiet became a manager early in his 20s after a series of injuries and has also coached Namibia and Ethiopia.

Saintfiet took over Yemen in October but after a string of poor results, including Friday's 2-1 loss to Malaysia, he leaves the Middle Eastern country bottom of their 2015 Asian Cup qualifying group also containing Qatar and Bahrain. (Editing by Tom Pilcher)