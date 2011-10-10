CAIRO Oct 10 The acting chief of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), Zhang Jilong, has said he will run for the president's post left vacant by the suspension of Mohammad Bin Hammam, if he gets the backing of members.

FIFA banned Bin Hammam for life for attempting to bribe Caribbean officials during his presidential challenge to the incumbent Sepp Blatter and China's Zhang took over as acting AFC head.

Under AFC statutes, the next presidential election cannot be held before May 30, 2012, a year after Bin Hammam's suspension.

Zhang said it was difficult to wait for a year to elect a new chief and pressure was mounting on him to take on a permanent role.

"We understand the concern because one year is too long a period for a major confederation like AFC to be without a permanent president," Zhang told Reuters in an email interview.

"I admit that there is a lot of pressure, which is growing by the day, on me to become the permanent president.

"I think it is time for someone who is experienced, non-controversial and of unquestionable integrity to step forward to lead the confederation."

Zhang said he would soon announce his decision regarding his candidature.

"If the member associations want me to lead them I will not hesitate because anyone who wants to be president needs the full trust of the member associations," he said.

"This is a difficult period for AFC and all the member associations need to be united."

While admitting that he had enjoyed a good relationship with Bin Hammam before the world governing body banned the 62-year-old Qatari, Zhang said he fully supported FIFA and Blatter.

"The FIFA ethics committee has pronounced its decision and the FIFA appeals committee has upheld the decision," he said. "We will respect the decisions of FIFA." (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Clare Fallon; to query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)