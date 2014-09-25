MELBOURNE, Sept 25 Australia playmaker Tom Rogic is almost certain to miss next year's Asian Cup after having surgery on a groin injury that kept him out of the World Cup, Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou has said.

Rogic was a noticeable absentee from Postecoglou's squad named on Thursday for friendlies against the United Arab Emirates and Qatar next month and the coach said it was unlikely the Celtic player would be fit in time for the Jan. 9-31 tournament in Australia.

"Tommy's had a little bit of a setback and I understand he's had to have another operation which will mean another lengthy absence," Postecoglou told reporters in Melbourne.

"So that probably rules him out of Asian Cup calculation. He's still got a fair bit of work to do in rehab.

"Our medical department has been speaking to him and they've been getting me regular updates.

"It's disappointing for him obviously because he wants to get back playing."

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder was highly rated by Postecoglou, but the groin injury prevented him from imposing himself on opposition defences in the Socceroos' matches before the World Cup and he was left out of the final squad for Brazil.

He had hoped to be fit in time for the Asian Cup, but Postecoglou said the player he had previously labelled as a 'leading light' in Australian soccer had not been on his radar.

Postecoglou instead preferred to build depth ahead of the Asian Cup with the naming of his squad for the Oct. 10 match in Abu Dhabi and Oct. 14 clash in Doha.

Veteran defender Nikolai Topor-Stanley earned his first recall after nearly six years out of the squad after superb performances marshalling the Western Sydney Wanderers' defence in their Asian Champions League campaign.

"Watching him in that Champions League semi-final last week, you know, he led from the front," Postecoglou said.

"He's the kind of strong defender, particularly against Asian opposition, that will do well ... and looking at our defensive stocks, we're still pretty light on for experience in terms of age."

Postecoglou also said that had the 29-year-old not been injured in the A-League grand final he probably would have been in Australia's World Cup squad in Brazil.

"He was one we were looking at because his form was outstanding but, obviously, he got injured in the grand final and that sort of meant he wasn't available for it," Postecoglou said.

"But I said when I first got the job, anyone who shows outstanding form, consistent outstanding form, regardless of where they're playing, is being considered and that's the case."

Sydney City striker Bernie Ibini-Isei was the only uncapped player in the side as Postecoglou builds towards the Asian Cup with a Nov. 18 friendly against Japan in Osaka.

"We will be in a position to select a settled squad for the Japan match in November," he said.

"It will offer a strong indication of where we are at leading into the Asian Cup although players can always come into the squad with strong form and fitness at club level."

Australia squad:

Goalkeepers - Adam Federici, Mitch Langerak, Mat Ryan

Defenders - Aziz Behich, Jason Davidson, Ivan Franjic, Chris Herd, Trent Sainsbury, Brad Smith, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Alex Wilkinson

Midfielders - Mark Bresciano, Josh Brilliante, James Holland, Mile Jedinak, Massimo Luongo, Mark Milligan, Tommy Oar, James Troisi

Forwards - Tim Cahill, Bernie Ibini-Isei, Tomi Juric, Matthew Leckie

