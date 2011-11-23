By Patrick Johnston
| KUALA LUMPUR
KUALA LUMPUR Nov 23 Uzbekistan playmaker
Server Djeparov was named Asian Football Confederation (AFC)
Player of the Year on Wednesday ahead of Iranian central
defender Hadi Aghily.
It was the second time the silky passer with the mean shot
had collected the prize following his 2008 success, although the
credibility of the award has been questioned because of the
AFC's strict rules that the winner must attend the ceremony in
Kuala Lumpur.
Highly-rated Japanese duo Shinji Kagawa and Keisuke Honda
had been on the six-man shortlist for the award after their
strong displays helped the Blue Samurai lift a record fourth
Asian Cup in January.
However, neither could make the awards gala because of
Champions League commitments to their European clubs and both
failed to make the final two-man shortlist.
The AFC had said they would consider changing the rule in
future.
Djeparov, who plays for Saudi Arabia side Al Shabab, said he
was proud to win the award for a second time and hoped it would
help him achieve his goal to join Borussia Dortmund forward
Kagawa and CSKA Moscow attacker Honda in playing in one of
Europe's top leagues.
"Every player is very individual and every player has his
way but it's still my dream to play for a strong European club,"
the 29-year-old told reporters.
