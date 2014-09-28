DUBAI, Sept 28 It might seem a "mission impossible" but Al Ain coach Zlatko Dalic remains hopeful that his Emirati side can overturn a 3-0 first leg deficit against Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal and reach the final of the AFC Champions League.

Dalic's talented outfit were blown away by three goals in a disastrous nine-minute second half spell in Riyadh a fortnight ago and have a mountain to climb if they are to reach the final for the first time since 2005.

"It's going to be a difficult result to achieve, it seems like a mission impossible," Croatian Dalic, who led Al Hilal to the last 16 a year ago, said on Sunday.

"But we will do everything to try to make a comeback. We might need a little luck, but I believe that we can make the match interesting.

"I believe in my team, my players, and the work we have put in, and we will do everything to achieve this turnaround. It will be very hard, but we will try."

Al Ain certainly have enough firepower to help them claw back with tournament top scorer Asamoah Gyan continuing his rich vein of form with a goal in the 4-0 demolition of Ajman in the Arabian Gulf League on Wednesday.

The Ghanaian was forced to follow that by releasing a statement to deny "wild and ludicrous" media reports that he was involved in an alleged ritual killing of a missing rapper friend.

Dalic knew the fate of the 11 times Emirati champions depended on their World Cup striker being focused and on form and adding to his 12 goals in 11 Champions League matches this term.

"In the last league match he scored one goal and had two assists," Dalic said.

"So for us, it is important that he is in a goalscoring mood for the match against Al Hilal, and for him to be able to pull the team forward."

Also getting on the scoresheet against Ajman was talented Emirati playmaker Mohamed Abdulrahman and on loan Slovakian Miroslav Stoch but Al Ain's slight hopes also depend heavily on their ability to keep out Al Hilal at the other end.

Al Hilal forward Nasser Al-Shamrani took his tally for the competition to nine after netting twice in the first leg with Al Ain's hopes of stopping him complicated by the absence of first choice goalkeeper Khalid Eisa, who is suspended after he was sent off in the first leg for the 2003 Champions League winners.

"Khalid's absence will be a great handicap for us," said Dalic. "He is our regular goalkeeper and a player of the national team, so we will miss him greatly."

The winners will take on either FC Seoul or Western Sydney Wanderers in the two legged final with the victors qualifying for the FIFA Club World Cup in Morocco in December. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)