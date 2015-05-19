SEOUL May 19 A ragged second-half performance from South Korea's Jeonbuk Motors allowed Beijing Guoan to earn a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their AFC Champions League last-16 clash on Tuesday, while Suwon Bluewings went down 3-2 at home to Kashiwa Reysol.

Korean champions Jeonbuk, who have been dominant in the league again this season, started brightly at Jeonju World Cup stadium and took the lead in the 13th minute when Kim Ki-hee rose to flick home Leonardo's free kick.

Jeonbuk seemed to be content to play on the break in the second half, allowing Beijing to dominate the midfield, and they should have gone 2-0 up in the 78th minute.

With Beijing caught upfield, a quick move sent Leonardo clean through on goal but the Brazilian speedster blazed over with just the goalkeeper to beat.

Jeonbuk, Asian champions in 2006, failed to heed the warnings as Beijing pressed for an equaliser and it arrived in the 85rd minute via the penalty spot after Erton Fejzullahu went down in the box.

Pablo Martin Batalla made no mistake, sending goalkeeper Kwon Soon-tae the wrong way.

In Suwon, the Bluewings got off to the best possible start when Yeom Ki-hoon diverted Jong Tae-se's cross home in the second minute.

However, their Japanese opponents hit back 10 minutes later when Leandro sprung the offside trap with a clipped ball over the top and Akimi Barada beat Jung Sung-ryong at his near post.

Kashiwa went 2-1 up in the 30th minute when Leandro scored from a penalty, and worse was to come for the home fans when the Japanese side scored again 10 minutes after the break, Leandro again doing the damage after neat work from Cristiano.

Striker Jong pulled one back just before the hour with a flying header from Yeom's cross, but Suwon were unable to find a third and will travel to Japan for the return leg next week needing a win to advance to the quarter-finals.

Two more Korean sides are in action in the competition's East Zone on Wednesday when FC Seoul host Japan's Gamba Osaka and Seongnam are at home to Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande.

(Reporting by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Ed Osmond)