Oct 19 Al Sadd and Suwon Bluewings players brawled on the pitch after the Qataris had taken a 2-0 lead in the first leg of their Asian Champions League semi-final in South Korea on Wednesday.

Three players were sent off as the match descended into chaos as coaches and players fought following striker Mamadou Niang's controversial second goal in the 81st minute.

Players kicked out at each other as a series of fights took place across the field at the Suwon World Cup stadium with the game held up for 10 minutes.

The Koreans were unhappy that Al Sadd had taken a quick free kick which sent Niang through unopposed to round goalkeeper Jung Sung-ryong and score.

Suwon players remonstrated with the referee and then their Al Sadd opponents in ugly scenes that will surely lead to heavy sanctions by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Fans vented their frustration by throwing objects on to the field during the scuffles with one supporter running on to the pitch.

(Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Ken Ferris; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

