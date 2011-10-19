Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Oct 19 Al Sadd and Suwon Bluewings players brawled on the pitch after the Qataris had taken a 2-0 lead in the first leg of their Asian Champions League semi-final in South Korea on Wednesday.
Three players were sent off as the match descended into chaos as coaches and players fought following striker Mamadou Niang's controversial second goal in the 81st minute.
Players kicked out at each other as a series of fights took place across the field at the Suwon World Cup stadium with the game held up for 10 minutes.
The Koreans were unhappy that Al Sadd had taken a quick free kick which sent Niang through unopposed to round goalkeeper Jung Sung-ryong and score.
Suwon players remonstrated with the referee and then their Al Sadd opponents in ugly scenes that will surely lead to heavy sanctions by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).
Fans vented their frustration by throwing objects on to the field during the scuffles with one supporter running on to the pitch.
(Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Ken Ferris; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink below:
for more soccer stories
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 23 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 19 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (