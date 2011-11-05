JEONBUK South Korea Nov 5 Al Sadd won their
first Asian Champions League title by stunning Jeonbuk Motors
4-2 on penalties following an enthralling 2-2 draw after extra
time on Saturday.
Al Sadd goalkeeper Mohamed Saqr saved two penalties in the
shootout with Nadir Belhadj scoring the winning kick to seal the
$1.5-million first prize and a place at the FIFA Club World Cup
in Japan next month.
Al Sadd were under pressure throughout the final at
Jeonbuk's World Cup stadium but defended bravely and looked set
for victory in normal time before Jeonbuk substitute Lee
Seung-hyun scored a 92nd-minute header to force extra time.
Jeonbuk's Brazilian playmaker Eninho had put the home side
in front in the 19th minute before an own goal by defender Sim
Woo-yeon 10 minutes later levelled the score. Kader Keita then
grabbed what looked like the winner on the hour to silence the
41,805 home crowd before Lee's equaliser.
