JEONBUK South Korea Nov 5 Al Sadd won their first Asian Champions League title by stunning Jeonbuk Motors 4-2 on penalties following an enthralling 2-2 draw after extra time on Saturday.

Al Sadd goalkeeper Mohamed Saqr saved two penalties in the shootout with Nadir Belhadj scoring the winning kick to seal the $1.5-million first prize and a place at the FIFA Club World Cup in Japan next month.

Al Sadd were under pressure throughout the final at Jeonbuk's World Cup stadium but defended bravely and looked set for victory in normal time before Jeonbuk substitute Lee Seung-hyun scored a 92nd-minute header to force extra time.

Jeonbuk's Brazilian playmaker Eninho had put the home side in front in the 19th minute before an own goal by defender Sim Woo-yeon 10 minutes later levelled the score. Kader Keita then grabbed what looked like the winner on the hour to silence the 41,805 home crowd before Lee's equaliser.

