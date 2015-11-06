Dubai Nov 6 Guangzhou Evergrande can compete with any European side and Al-Ahli need to play "in a clever way" if they are to win their first Asian Champions League title, UAE's Al-Ahli coach Cosmin Olaroiu said on Friday.

The big-spending Chinese champions, who are led by 2002 World Cup-winning coach Luiz Felipe Scolari and have become one of Asia's powerhouses, will be favourites when the teams meet in the first leg of the final in Dubai on Saturday.

"We have arrived at the last step for the trophy. We are going to face a strong team and one in my opinion who could compete with any team in Europe. They are a very balanced powerful team," Romanian boss Olaroiu said of Guangzhou who won the Champions League title for the first time in 2013 under another World Cup-winning coach in Marcelo Lippi.

"It is important to win and take a step towards the second game, but we have to do this in a clever way and we have to be organised and very intelligent in the way we play," he told reporters.

"We respect them as they are strong, but nobody is perfect and they have weak points and we have to find these."

However, the Romanian, who made his name in the Gulf region by winning titles with Al-Hilal, Al-Sadd and Al-Ahli's local rivals Al-Ain, did not disclose his plans.

"Guangzhou are one of the strongest teams I saw in Asia... all of their players are very good and dangerous," he added.

The six-times UAE champions reached the final after eliminating local rivals Al-Ain, Naft Tehran and last season's runner's-up Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia.

But Al-Ahli, who made it past the group stage for the first time this year, kept a clean sheet just three times in 12 outings and Olaroiu thinks that not conceding goals at home is crucial.

"It is very important not to concede in the home game, this is the easy way to qualify. At this level, it is difficult not to concede, but I am happy we were able to score more goals than the opponent in the previous games to qualify," he added.

Olaroiu, who coached Saudi Arabia on interim basis in this year's Asian Cup, said that going into the final made him proud.

"When you arrive in the final (you) gain a lot of positive emotions, a lot of energies and motivation," he said.

"I also hope tomorrow my fighters, my Spartans will write another page of history." (Editing by Ed Osmond)