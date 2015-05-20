SEOUL May 20 Jeonbuk Motors have left their K League rivals in the dust after winning nine of their first 11 games this season, and while the wheels wobbled in their AFC Champions League last 16 tie against Beijing Guoan on Tuesday, coach Choi Kang-hee is confident his side will reproduce their stunning domestic form in China.

The South Korean champions boast a fearsome attack-minded squad with Lee Dong-gook complemented by exciting Brazilian trio Edu, Leonardo and Eninho, but after taking the early lead at Jeonju World Cup stadium they sat back and tried to protect it.

The warning signs were clear for all to see in the second half as Beijing controlled possession and dictated the tempo, and after Jeonbuk squandered two chances on the break, the Chinese side equalised from the penalty spot late on.

"A 1-1 draw at home is not what we wanted and the game did not go as planned, but we will make up the difference in the away game with different tactics and we will prepare to make a good result," said Choi.

"The second half was a rare exception compared to recent games. We did not want to concede and that is why we played defensively and we gave away possession too easily."

Jeonbuk, Asian champions in 2006 and runners-up in 2011, went ahead in the 13th minute when Kim Ki-hee rose to flick home Leonardo's free kick.

Leonardo should have put his side 2-0 up in the 78th minute when he sprinted clear of the defence but with only the goalkeeper to beat he blasted over.

That miss would prove costly as Beijing were awarded a penalty five minutes later after Lee Jae-moung appeared to trip Beijing's Erton Fejzullahu in the box and Pablo Batalla scored from the spot.

Choi said he had had to tweak his tactics when striker Lee came off just after half-time.

"We prepared for the second half to have an attacking mentality and Lee Dong-gook and Edu were supposed to play together," added Choi.

"But Lee had a muscle problem and even though he wanted to play on I decided to substitute him to save him for future games."

Despite the setback, Choi said he had no doubts his team would go through after the return leg next week.

"I have faith in Jeonbuk and Jeonbuk can reach the quarter-finals."

(Reporting by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)