Oct 26 Jeonbuk Motors 2 Al-Ittihad 1 - Asian Champi ons League semi-final second leg result from Jeonju, South Korea on Wednesday. Jeonbuk win 5-3 on aggregate.

At World Cup Stadium, Jeonju

Scorers

Jeonbuk Motors: Eninho 22, 36

Al-Ittihad: Wendel 73

Red cards: Naif Hazazi (Al Ittihad) 12, Krunoslav Lovrek (Jeonbuk Motors) 88

Halftime: 2-0.

Referee: Andre El Haddad (Lebanon)

