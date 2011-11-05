Nov 5 Previous winners of the Asian Champions League, after Saturday's final in Jeonbuk, South Korea: 2003 Al Ain (U.A.E) beat BEC Tero Sasana (Thailand) 2-1 on aggregate 2004 Al Ittihad (Saudi Arabia) beat Seongnam Ilhwa (South Korea) 6-3 on aggregate 2005 Al Ittihad beat Al Ain 5-3 on aggregate 2006 Jeonbuk Motors (South Korea) beat Al Karama (Syria) 3-2 on aggregate 2007 Urawa Reds (Japan) beat Sepahan (Iran) 3-1 on aggregate 2008 Gamba Osaka (Japan) beat Adelaide United (Australia) 5-0 on aggregate 2009 Pohang Steelers (South Korea) beat Al Ittihad 2-1 2010 Seongnam Ilhwa beat Zobahan (Iran) 3-1 2011 Al Sadd (Qatar) beat Jeonbuk Motors beat 4-2 on penalties after 2-2 draw.

* From 2003 to 2009 the final was played over two legs

* The 2009 and 2010 finals were one match played in Tokyo. (Compiled by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Clare Fallon; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more soccer stories