Nov 5 Previous winners of the Asian Champions
League, after Saturday's final in Jeonbuk, South Korea:
2003 Al Ain (U.A.E) beat BEC Tero Sasana (Thailand) 2-1 on
aggregate
2004 Al Ittihad (Saudi Arabia) beat Seongnam Ilhwa (South Korea)
6-3 on aggregate
2005 Al Ittihad beat Al Ain 5-3 on aggregate
2006 Jeonbuk Motors (South Korea) beat Al Karama (Syria) 3-2 on
aggregate
2007 Urawa Reds (Japan) beat Sepahan (Iran) 3-1 on aggregate
2008 Gamba Osaka (Japan) beat Adelaide United (Australia) 5-0 on
aggregate
2009 Pohang Steelers (South Korea) beat Al Ittihad 2-1
2010 Seongnam Ilhwa beat Zobahan (Iran) 3-1
2011 Al Sadd (Qatar) beat Jeonbuk Motors beat 4-2 on penalties
after 2-2 draw.
* From 2003 to 2009 the final was played over two legs
* The 2009 and 2010 finals were one match played in Tokyo.
