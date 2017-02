Nov 5 Jeonbuk Motors 2 Al Sadd 2 - Asian Champions League final result after extra time. Al Sadd won 4-2 on penalties.

At the World Cup Stadium, Jeonbuk

Scorers:

Jeonbuk Motors: Eninho 19, Lee Seung-hyun 90+2

Al Sadd: Sim Woo-yeon own goal 29, Kader Keita 61

Red card: Ali Afif (Al Sadd) 120

Halftime: 1-1; 90 mins: 2-2. Attendance: 41,805

Referee: Ravshan Irmatov (Uzbekistan) (Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Clare Fallon; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more soccer stories