SEOUL May 21 Two excellent strikes from Takashi Usami helped Gamba Osaka to a 3-1 win over FC Seoul in the AFC Champions League on Wednesday, but coach Kenta Hasegawa conceded he had almost hauled the striker off the pitch because of his poor play.

Usami had worked hard with little reward at Seoul World Cup stadium in the first leg of their last 16 fixture but brought the game to life with a terrific volley in the 62nd minute.

The goal sparked an offensive onslaught from the Japanese champions, who doubled their lead through Koki Yonekura 11 minutes later.

Usami then delivered the hammer blow with four minutes left, turning two Seoul defenders inside out before slamming the ball under goalkeeper Yoo Sang-hoon to give Gamba a 3-0 lead.

Hasegawa had been completely unimpressed with Usami's performance until he broke the deadlock and said he had taken a chance by leaving him on.

"I thought about substituting him earlier as he had been making a number of mistakes and isn't in the best condition, but I kept faith in him and in the end we got a good result," said the coach.

"In the second half, Usami stepped forward and was very lively after he scored his first goal."

Yun Ju-tae pulled one back for Seoul in stoppage time and while the Korean side will have to score at least three in Japan, Hasegawa was taking nothing for granted.

"The match is not yet over," he said. "We have to prepare and train well to try and win the next game. There is still a lot of football left."

Seoul coach Choi Yong-soo cut a forlorn figure as he watched his side crumble in the last half hour, though he tried to muster something positive ahead of the return leg.

"We were balanced in the first half, but were affected by (midfielder) Kim Chi-woo's injury in the second," he said. "This is only half-time and there are still 90 minutes left." (Reporting by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)