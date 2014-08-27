SEOUL Aug 27 FC Seoul goalkeeper Yu Shang-hun saved all three penalties in a shootout as they beat K-League Classic rivals Pohang Steelers 3-0 to reach the AFC Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday.

Yu barely broke sweat in 120 minutes without any goals at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, following a similar goalless first leg, but the gangly keeper burst into life in the shootout.

He palmed away spot kicks from Hwang Ji-Soo and Kim Jae-Sung as Seoul went 2-0 up through Brazilian Everton Santos, brought on at the end of extra time, and Spanish defender Osmar Barba.

Seoul captain Kim Jin-kyu then missed his side's third kick but his keeper again came to the rescue, diving to his left to block a tame effort from Park Hee-chul.

That allowed Colombian forward Mauricio Molina to step up and fire the winning penalty as last year's runners-up advanced to another semi.

They will have to find a way to reignite their attacking play if they want to beat Western Sydney Wanderers of Australia in the last four after showing hardly any threat in a dour and defensive clash with the Korean champions.

Seoul coach Choi Yong-soo surprisingly opted to leave strike trio Everton, Molina and Japanese Sergio Escudero on the bench and kept 10 men behind the ball for most of the match.

It was a repeat of last week's drab first leg at the Steelyard, with Pohang unable to find a way through in a match with limited chances.

Seoul nearly took advantage when Pohang were reduced to 10 men following Shin Kwang-hoon's second yellow card in the 116th minute, but Escudero's last-gasp prodded effort was blocked by keeper Shin-Hwa-young. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore, Editing by Neville Dalton)