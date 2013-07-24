July 24 Hosts South Korea wasted several late chances and had to settle for a second straight 0-0 draw in the East Asian Cup when they were held by defending champions China on Wednesday.

The Koreans were the better side at the Hwaseong Stadium near Seoul but their forwards could not unlock an often crowded Chinese defence in the four-nation tournament.

China withstood a late Korean surge to claim their second draw on the trot after they held Japan 3-3 on Sunday.

Korea, who kicked off their campaign with a goalless draw against Australia on Saturday, had several chances in the final 15 minutes but their forwards failed to convert any of them.

Yeom Kihun's curling free-kick from just outside the area breached China's defensive wall but was kept out by goalkeeper Zeng Cheng, who had pulled off a couple of spectacular saves in the first half.

Korea soon had another chance to score when Go Mooyul out-jumped his marker in the 82nd minute but headed over the bar.

Kim Shinwook's powerful header also missed the target after the forward got on the end of a cross inside the box just before the final whistle.

Japan meet Australia on Thursday in the next match in the tournament organised by the East Asian Football Federation. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi, editing by Ken Ferris)