DUBAI, Sept 5 Iraq have work to do on their defensive tactics ahead of their Asian Cup campaign after the former champions twice conceded soft goals from corners in a 2-0 loss to Peru in Dubai on Thursday.

Jean Deza's whipped inswinger was deflected into his own net by Mustafa Nadhim in the 19th minute after Peru's Alexander Callens beat goalkeeper Jalal Hassan Hachim to the ball at the near post.

The South Americans doubled their advantage six minutes later when Callens' defensive partner Carlos Zambrano was left unmarked six yards out to powerfully head home another Deza corner.

Iraq had plenty of chances to cut the deficit in the second half but Mohannad Abdulraheem was guilty of aiming a close range header straight at Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese when it seemed easier to score, with Farhan Shakor also seeing his turn and left foot shot well blocked by the stopper.

Iraq, who won the Asian Cup in fairytale fashion in 2007, will take on Syria in Dubai next month as they continue preparations for the next edition of the continental championship which takes place in Australia in January.

The Iraqis, quarter-finalists four years ago, have been drawn in Group D of the 2015 edition alongside defending champions Japan, Jordan and Palestine.

Peru will take on another Asian Cup qualifier, Qatar, in a friendly in Doha on Tuesday. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Ian Ransom)