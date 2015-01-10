SYDNEY Jan 10 North Korea's newly installed manager Jo Tong So named a largely expected first eleven for his team's opening Group B Asian Cup game against Uzbekistan on Saturday, pinning his hopes on star striker Pak Kwang Ryong to score the goals to propel the tournament's lowest ranked team.

Taking on the role just weeks ago, Jo named many of the players that had served him well when he oversaw North Korea's victory at the 2010 AFC Under-19 tournament, Asia's prominent youth soccer tournament.

Uzbekistan too named a team around veteran Server Djeparov, who looked set for a role behind Igor Sergeev, a 21-year old striker who is very highly regarded in his home nation.

Djeparov, an attacking midfielder who plays for South Korea team Seongnam FC, has represented his country more than 100 times.

However, while his experience will be vital for Uzbekistan's quest to repeat its 2011 exploits when the nation reached the semi finals, Djeparov will likely be his team's most creative influence for a team that relies on solid defending.

North Korea - Ri Myong Guk (GK), Jang Song Hyok, Jon Kwang Ik, Ryang Yong Gi, Pak Song Chol, Pak Kwang Ryong, Jong Il Gwan, Jang Kuk Chol, Cha Jong Hyok, So Hyon Uk, Ri Yong Jik

Ukbekistan - Ignatiy Nesterov (GK), Shavkat Mulladjanov, Anzur Ismailov, Server Djeparov, Odil Ahmedov, Igor Sergeev, Sanjar Tursunov, Temur Kapadze, Vitaliy Denisov, Akmal Shorakhmedov. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)