Aug 3 Former Colombia striker Faustino Asprilla has recovered a $68,500 show horse that he lent to a friend who gave it away while drunk at a local fair, media reported on Monday.

Valle del Cauca regional police chief Fernando Murillo said the horse named Lucas, which had been missing since April 17, was found in a stable in the local town of Florida.

"It had been left there by some people we are now seeking," the Bogota daily El Espectador quoted Murillo as saying.

"What really happened was that 'Tino' lent the horse to a friend who, in a drunken state, had given it away to two young men."

Former Parma and Newcastle United striker Asprilla, who had offered a 5 million Colombian pesos ($1,713.68) reward for the horse's recovery, allowed his friend to ride it at the Buga Fair parade.

The parade was attended by some 2,500 riders and ended with a party. ($1 = 2,917.7000 Colombian pesos) (Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Toby Davis)