SYDNEY Oct 9 Factbox on the A-League teams ahead of the start of the 10th season of the Australian top flight on Friday (teams listed in order of finish in 2013-14 regular season standings):
- -
BRISBANE ROAR
Founded: 2005 (as Queensland Roar)
Best finish: Champions (2011, 2012, 2014)
Manager: Mike Mulvey
Notable players: Thomas Broich (Germany), Matt McKay (Australia).
Home ground: Lang Park
2013-14 average attendance: 14,957
- -
WESTERN SYDNEY WANDERERS
Founded: 2012
Best finish: Runners-up (2013, 2014)
Manager: Tony Popovic
Marquee players: Matthew Spiranovic (Australia), Vitor Saba (Brazil), Tomi Juric (Australia)
Home ground: Parramatta Stadium
2013-14 average attendance: 14,860
- -
CENTRAL COAST MARINERS
Founded: 2004
Best finish: Champions (2013)
Manager: Phil Moss
Notable players: Nick Montgomery (Scotland), Malick Mane (Senegal)
Home ground: Central Coast Stadium
2013-14 average attendance: 9,398
- -
MELBOURNE VICTORY
Founded: 2004
Best finish: Champions (2007, 2009)
Manager: Kevin Muscat
Notable players: Besart Berisha (Albania), Mark Milligan (Australia)
Home ground: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium/Docklands Stadium
2013-14 average attendance: 21,808
- -
SYDNEY FC
Founded: 2004
Best finish: Champions (2006, 2010)
Manager: Graham Arnold
Marquee players: Marc Janko (Austria), Alex Brosque (Australia), Shane Smeltz (New Zealand)
Home ground: Sydney Football Stadium
2013-14 average attendance: 18,682
- -
ADELAIDE UNITED
Founded: 2003
Best finish: Runners-up (2007, 2009)
Manager: Josep Gombau
Notable players: Sergio Cirio (Spain), Marcelo Carrusca (Argentina)
Home ground: Hindmarsh Stadium
2013-14 average attendance: 11,225
- -
NEWCASTLE JETS
Founded: 2000
Best finish: Champions (2008)
Manager: Phil Stubbins
Notable players: Kew Jaliens (Netherlands), Marcos Flores (Argentina)
Home ground: Hunter Stadium
2013-14 average attendance: 11,949
- -
PERTH GLORY
Founded: 1995
Best finish: Runners-up (2012)
Manager: Kenny Lowe
Notable players: Andy Keogh (Ireland), Michael Thwaite (Australia)
Home ground: Perth Oval
2013-14 average attendance: 9,418
- -
WELLINGTON PHOENIX
Founded: 2007
Best finish: Third (2010)
Manager: Ernie Merrick
Notable players: Michael McGlinchey (New Zealand), Albert Riera Vidal (Spain)
Home ground: Wellington Regional Stadium
2013-14 average attendance: 8,201
- -
MELBOURNE CITY
Founded: 2009 (as Melbourne Heart)
Best finish: Sixth (2012)
Manager: John van't Schip
Notable players: David Villa* (Spain), Robert Koren (Slovenia), Damien Duff (Ireland)
Home ground: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium
2013-14 average attendance: 9,933
- -
* Guest player on loan from New York City for a maximum of 10 games (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)