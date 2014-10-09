SYDNEY Oct 9 Factbox on the A-League teams ahead of the start of the 10th season of the Australian top flight on Friday (teams listed in order of finish in 2013-14 regular season standings):

- -

BRISBANE ROAR

Founded: 2005 (as Queensland Roar)

Best finish: Champions (2011, 2012, 2014)

Manager: Mike Mulvey

Notable players: Thomas Broich (Germany), Matt McKay (Australia).

Home ground: Lang Park

2013-14 average attendance: 14,957

- -

WESTERN SYDNEY WANDERERS

Founded: 2012

Best finish: Runners-up (2013, 2014)

Manager: Tony Popovic

Marquee players: Matthew Spiranovic (Australia), Vitor Saba (Brazil), Tomi Juric (Australia)

Home ground: Parramatta Stadium

2013-14 average attendance: 14,860

- -

CENTRAL COAST MARINERS

Founded: 2004

Best finish: Champions (2013)

Manager: Phil Moss

Notable players: Nick Montgomery (Scotland), Malick Mane (Senegal)

Home ground: Central Coast Stadium

2013-14 average attendance: 9,398

- -

MELBOURNE VICTORY

Founded: 2004

Best finish: Champions (2007, 2009)

Manager: Kevin Muscat

Notable players: Besart Berisha (Albania), Mark Milligan (Australia)

Home ground: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium/Docklands Stadium

2013-14 average attendance: 21,808

- -

SYDNEY FC

Founded: 2004

Best finish: Champions (2006, 2010)

Manager: Graham Arnold

Marquee players: Marc Janko (Austria), Alex Brosque (Australia), Shane Smeltz (New Zealand)

Home ground: Sydney Football Stadium

2013-14 average attendance: 18,682

- -

ADELAIDE UNITED

Founded: 2003

Best finish: Runners-up (2007, 2009)

Manager: Josep Gombau

Notable players: Sergio Cirio (Spain), Marcelo Carrusca (Argentina)

Home ground: Hindmarsh Stadium

2013-14 average attendance: 11,225

- -

NEWCASTLE JETS

Founded: 2000

Best finish: Champions (2008)

Manager: Phil Stubbins

Notable players: Kew Jaliens (Netherlands), Marcos Flores (Argentina)

Home ground: Hunter Stadium

2013-14 average attendance: 11,949

- -

PERTH GLORY

Founded: 1995

Best finish: Runners-up (2012)

Manager: Kenny Lowe

Notable players: Andy Keogh (Ireland), Michael Thwaite (Australia)

Home ground: Perth Oval

2013-14 average attendance: 9,418

- -

WELLINGTON PHOENIX

Founded: 2007

Best finish: Third (2010)

Manager: Ernie Merrick

Notable players: Michael McGlinchey (New Zealand), Albert Riera Vidal (Spain)

Home ground: Wellington Regional Stadium

2013-14 average attendance: 8,201

- -

MELBOURNE CITY

Founded: 2009 (as Melbourne Heart)

Best finish: Sixth (2012)

Manager: John van't Schip

Notable players: David Villa* (Spain), Robert Koren (Slovenia), Damien Duff (Ireland)

Home ground: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium

2013-14 average attendance: 9,933

- -

* Guest player on loan from New York City for a maximum of 10 games (Compiled by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)