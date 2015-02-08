SYDNEY Feb 8 Asian champions Western Sydney Wanderers finally registered their first A-League win of the season with a nervy 2-0 victory over Wellington Phoenix in Penrith on Sunday.

Goals from Nikita Rukavytsya in the first half and substitute Brendon Santalab in stoppage time were sufficient to end the club's winless streak at 13 matches but not enough to drag them off the bottom of the table.

"There's a sense of relief, we all go home happier," coach Tony Popovic said after the victory at a sweltering Penrith Stadium.

"Today was a real team effort in difficult conditions against a difficult team and we're delighted with the win. The boys were resilient and just refused to lose today."

Melbourne Victory moved to within a point of leaders Perth Glory at the other end of the table with a convincing 3-0 derby victory over Melbourne City in front of 40,042 fans on Saturday.

Former Victory coach Ange Postecoglou paraded the Asian Cup his Soccerooos won last weekend in front of the crowd before Besart Berisha, Kosta Barbarouses and Fahid Ben Khalfallah scored the goals at Docklands Stadium.

Perth's unlikely title bid faltered on Saturday when they were beaten 3-1 at home by a resurgent Sydney FC in a heated match that featured three red cards, two of them shown to visiting players.

Glory have 33 points from 16 matches, one better than Victory whose derby victory opened up a three-point gap over third-placed Adelaide United, surprise 2-1 losers at Central Coast Mariners on Saturday.

Champions Brisbane Roar continued to claw their way back up the table after a miserable start to their title defence with a 2-1 victory at struggling Newcastle Jets on Friday.

The Jets look set for a morale-boosting point until German playmaker Thomas Broich fired a free kick through a crowd of defenders and into the net in the third minute of stoppage time.

Newcastle, who lost 7-0 in their previous outing against Adelaide, had endured a torrid week after owner Nathan Tinkler sacked five players and three coaches before finally clearing the club's debts on Friday. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)