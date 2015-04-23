SYDNEY, April 23 With Melbourne Victory all but assured of topping the table heading into the A-League playoffs, the showdown between Sydney FC and Wellington Phoenix for second place is the highlight of the final weekend of the regular season.

After Perth Glory were banned from the post-season for salary cap breaches, the six teams who will feature in the knockout competition to decide the title have already been determined but exactly how they finish can be crucial.

Victory take a three-point lead and a huge advantage in goal difference over their rivals into their home match against struggling Central Coast Mariners on Sunday and it would be a major surprise if they failed to secure top spot.

With that comes the Premiers' Plate trophy, a ticket straight into last four and home advantage for the semi-final and final -- if they make it.

The team that finishes second also skips the first round of the playoffs and hosts a semi-final, which will add more than a little spice to the meeting between Sydney FC and Phoenix in New Zealand's capital earlier on Sunday.

"I think it's pretty crucial because history shows no-one's won the (title) from outside the top two," Phoenix coach Ernie Merrick told local media this week.

"I'm not saying that can't be changed if we finish outside the top two but it's obviously a huge advantage. So we are pretty keen to get in the top two."

Twice champions Sydney, who have not been beaten away all season, are a point ahead so only need a draw at Wellington Regional Stadium to ensure they finish in front of Phoenix in the final reckoning.

Goals can be expected with the league's two top scorers on the pitch in the shape of Sydney FC's Austrian striker Marco Janko (16) and Wellington's Socceroo Nathan Burns (13).

Reigning champions Brisbane Roar are safe in the final playoff spot despite a disappointing campaign and they should finish their regular season on a high when they kick off the weekend's action against bottom club Newcastle Jets on Friday.

Fifth meets sixth when Adelaide United host Melbourne City on Saturday in a fixture that could easily be repeated in the first round of playoffs in early May.

Asian champions Western Sydney Wanderers, runners-up in the last two A-League seasons, take on Perth in Saturday's other match with nothing at stake but pride and ensuring they finish above Newcastle to avoid the wooden spoon. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)