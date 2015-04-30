SYDNEY, April 30 Brisbane Roar crept into the A-League playoffs by default because of Perth Glory's post-season ban but only the foolhardy would discount their chances of keeping their title defence alive for another week.

The Roar, champions for three of the last four seasons, travel to South Australia on Friday to take on an in-form Adelaide Reds side in the first round of the playoffs that decide the A-League title.

Wellington Phoenix host Melbourne City on Sunday to decide the other team who will go on to face Melbourne Victory and Sydney FC, the top two sides in the regular season, in the final four.

Brisbane's five defeats in their first six matches of the campaign cost coach Mike Mulvey his job and it was only Perth's ban for salary cap breaches earlier this month that kept their season alive from seventh place in the 10-team league.

They still have standout German playmaker Thomas Broich driving their neat passing game, however, and are unbeaten in their last eight matches in Adelaide, winning the last six straight.

Friday's match will be a clash of similar styles as former Barcelona youth coach Josep Gombau has also built an attractive possession-based team in Adelaide.

Argentinian midfielder Marcelo Carrusca runs their show and is set to return from a month on the sidelines with a groin strain as the Reds look to improve their record of just two wins in 15 playoff matches over the years.

Wellington's post-season campaign offers the potential of a first non-Australian champion for the A-League in its 10th season and they will be confident of seeing off the Manchester City-backed Melbourne club on Sunday.

Coach Ernie Merrick has taken a team that finished second bottom last season to within a whisker of a top-two finish this year, a feat only denied them by a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Sydney FC last week.

With Socceroos striker Nathan Burns leading the line, the New Zealand side should be too strong for a City team who ended the regular season with a 4-1 loss to Adelaide.

City have struggled for goals recently and would dearly love to still be able to call on Spain striker David Villa, who played four matches in a guest stint early in the season before heading off to New York City. (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)