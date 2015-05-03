WELLINGTON May 3 Melbourne City ripped up the form book with a 2-0 win over Wellington Phoenix in the first round of the A-League playoffs on Sunday to set up a semi-final meeting with neighbours Melbourne Victory.

Second half goals from former Socceroo target man Josh Kennedy and Martinique international Harry Novillo gave the Manchester City-backed club their maiden playoff victory in their fifth A-League season.

Sydney FC will play Adelaide Reds, who beat Brisbane Roar 2-1 on Friday, in next weekend's other last four encounter with the winners going on to meet on May 17 to decide Australia's champions.

Phoenix were the surprise package of the season and only denied second place in the final standings by defeat on the last weekend, while City limped into the playoffs in sixth place with a 4-1 hammering at the hands of Adelaide.

City, rebranded from Melbourne Heart for this season to reflect their new ownership, were transformed on Sunday from the rabble that were taken apart by the Reds.

"Adelaide was rubbish but the boys took that on the chin," Kennedy in a pitchside interview at Wellington Stadium.

"Full credit to the boys to come here away especially after a tough few weeks. We dug deep and I think the boys played oput of their skins."

The victory was founded on an unstinting defensive effort that held off the much vaunted Phoenix attack and helped keep the match scoreless until just after the hour mark when Kennedy broke the deadlock.

The chance came when Novillo charged into the area before flicking the ball back to midfielder Aaron Mooy who drove it towards the far post, leaving Kennedy with the simplest of touches to divert it into the back of the net.

The second goal 11 minutes later was more fortunate, Novillo's speculative effort from the edge of the box taking a big deflection off a defender and going into the net off the post and then Phoenix keeper Glen Moss.

"So disappointing," said Phoenix captain Andrew Durante. "We had some chances but we couldn't take them. They defended really well but then we gave away some soft goals." (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by John O'Brien)