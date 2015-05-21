May 21 A-League runners-up Sydney FC have began building for next season by signing Mickael Tavares to a two-year contract after the Senegal international impressed in his five-month spell as an injury replacement player.

Coach Graham Arnold was thrilled the 32-year-old, who has also had spells with Fulham in England and Germany's Hamburg SV, had signed and said he would be a key part of the club's tilt at domestic and international success next season.

Sydney were beaten 3-0 by Melbourne Victory in the A-League final last Sunday.

"Mickael is a quality player and his attitude and application since he arrived in January have been fantastic," Arnold said on the club's website.

"He has fitted seamlessly into our club and the quality he's shown on the pitch has left me in no doubt about his importance to the team.

"I'm looking forward to working with Mickael for the next two years as we take on Asia in the Champions League and look to build."

(Reporting by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)