SYDNEY Nov 11 Australia midfielder Terry Antonis has been ruled out of the friendly against Japan next week, the team's final warm-up game before they host the Asian Cup, due to a neck injury, Football Federation Australia said on Tuesday.

Antonis was driving to Sydney airport on Sunday to travel to Japan when he was involved in an accident.

He suffered head and neck pain and was taken to hospital for checks but was cleared of any serious injury and released.

"Following a medical examination by the Sydney FC club doctor on Monday, the Socceroo medical staff and head coach Ange Postecoglou ruled him out of the match as it was not in Terry's best interests to fly to Japan," the FFA said in a statement.

"Sydney FC will monitor his physical recovery and follow the FFA concussion policy before Antonis is able to return to the field."

Postecoglou called Swiss-based midfielder Oliver Bozanic into the squad for the Nov. 18 clash in Osaka, which is his last chance to assess the squad before they host the Jan. 9-31 Asian Cup.

