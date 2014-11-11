* Midfielder Antonis has minor car crash, no serious injury

* Milligan knee given time to settle but ruled out (updates with Milligan withdrawal)

SYDNEY Nov 11 Australia coach Ange Postecoglou's plans to fine tune his squad ahead of the Asian Cup have suffered a minor hiccup with midfielders Terry Antonis and Mark Milligan ruled out of next week's friendly against Japan.

The Nov. 18 clash in Osaka is Australia's final match before they host the Jan. 9-31 Asian Cup and Postecoglou's last chance to assess his squad in match conditions.

Antonis was driving to Sydney Airport on Sunday to travel to Japan when he was involved in a car crash that caused him head and neck pain, while Milligan suffered a knee injury playing for Melbourne Victory in the A-League at the weekend.

Postecoglou called up Swiss-based midfielder Oliver Bozanic to replace Antonis but did not add anyone to cover for Milligan, who had been given extra time to allow his knee to settle down before he left for Japan, but was ruled out on Tuesday. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by John O'Brien)