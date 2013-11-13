SYDNEY Nov 13 Graham Arnold, who led Central Coast Mariners to the A-League title last year, is set to leave the Australian champions for a new job in Asia, the club said on Wednesday.

The former Socceroos assistant coach was one of three Australians considered as successor to Holger Osieck as coach of the national team last month but lost out to Ange Postecoglou.

"Central Coast Mariners wish to advise members, fans and media that the club's head coach Graham Arnold will travel to Asia this week with a view to joining a successful top-flight side," the club said in a statement.

"Arnold's ambition to coach abroad at the highest level possible is well documented, and with strong interest from a Club in one of Asia's biggest leagues, the Mariners acknowledge that there is a strong probability Arnold has coached his final fixture for the 2013 A-League Champions."

The club said assistant coach Phil Moss would take charge of the team until the weekend and would step up to the head coaching job if Arnold did depart. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)