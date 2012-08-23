Aug 23 Two men who lit flares and fireworks at preseason soccer matches in Sydney which led to violence in the stands have been handed five-year bans from all games in Australia, the FFA said on Thursday.

Police used pepper spray to quell supporters at Edensor Park on Wednesday after a firework was thrown into the crowd at the Western Sydney Warriors trial match against Sydney United.

That followed trouble at a trial match between Sydney FC and the Macarthur Rams at Campbelltown Stadium on Aug. 14, where a child was hit by a rock after trouble followed the lighting of a flare.

"The troublemakers who bring the game into disrepute with their reckless behaviour have no place in the game," outgoing Football Federation of Australia CEO Ben Buckley said in a statement.

"The incidents at Campbelltown and Edensor Park over the past week were the work of a few idiots who wanted to cause trouble."

A third man was to be banned after the incidents at Edensor Park, the FFA said, with New South Wales Police indicating further investigations would take place.