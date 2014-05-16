MELBOURNE May 16 Australia have no chance of getting out of their World Cup group and a new "Golden Generation" will not emerge until the system for developing young players is overhauled, according to former national goalkeeper Clint Bolton.

Bolton, who won four caps between 2000 and 2006, said more work needed to be done at the domestic A-League level to prepare young footballers for the pressure of international competition.

"There won't be another generation of quality individuals until we sort our development pathways and improve the standard of coaching in those earlier years," Bolton told the Reuters Global Sports Forum on Thursday.

"I expect the majority of A-League clubs within the next five to 10 years to have academy setups and will be providing good development structure and nurturing their own juniors."

Australia's player development came under scrutiny when the Young Socceroos lost 5-1 to Vietnam in an under-20s match in October last year, soon after the senior team had succumbed 6-0 in back-to-back friendlies against Brazil and France.

Ange Postecoglou was appointed Socceroos coach later that month and has focused on youth as he prepares for the World Cup in Brazil - where Australia will play Spain, the Netherlands and Chile in Group B - and next year's Asian Cup on home soil.

Former stalwarts Mark Schwarzer, Brett Holman and Sasa Ognenovski have called time on their international careers, while long-time captain Lucas Neill appears unlikely to don the green and gold again.

The potential back-four combination for Brazil of Jason Davidson, Curtis Good, Matthew Spiranovic and Ivan Franjic have a combined 30 international caps, 66 fewer than Neill alone.

With just five players left from the squad which made the round of 16 in the 2006 World Cup, Bolton said patience was required in a time of "transition".

"I've said for a while now that realistically we are not going to progress from the group stage of this World Cup," Bolton said.

"So we should be picking a squad with the 2015 Asian Cup firmly in focus and this squad reflects that in my eyes."

BEHIND THE CURVE

While previous Socceroos teams have boasted several high profile players, Crystal Palace captain Mile Jedinak is the World Cup squad's only English Premier League player and 10 of the group are plying their trade in the A-League.

"(It's) not a surprise that A-League players feature highly, (it's) just a reflection of the state of our development systems," Bolton said.

"We are behind the curve in the world and particularly in Asia."

Although the A-League has improved significantly in recent years, Bolton said, young players making the switch to higher quality leagues have struggled to impose themselves on bigger stages.

A lack of game-time saw Celtic's Tom Rogic and Atalanta midfielder James Troisi accept loan deals at Melbourne Victory in a bid to find form and fitness.

"While the A-League is at a good level now and on a steady improve season to season, it's still heavily reliant on the foreign players," Bolton said.

"The A-League isn't preparing young (Australian) players for when they make that move to an overseas clubs, where conditions are a lot tougher.

"While the A-League is good environment now for skill development, it's skill development under pressure that will be the difference to young players making it at overseas clubs." (Editing by John O'Brien)