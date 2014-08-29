SYDNEY Aug 29 Australia coach Ange Postecoglou offered Mark Bresciano a chance to extend his 77-cap international career through the Asian Cup with a call-up to the Socceroos squad in place of the injured Terry Antonis on Friday.

The 34-year-old former Parma, Palermo and Lazio midfielder was left out of the original squad for friendlies against Belgium and Saudi Arabia in Europe next month.

A hamstring strain to Antonis, who won his three caps in 2012, has opened the way for the versatile Bresciano to stake his claim for a place in the squad when Australia host the Asian Cup next January.

"It is a shame for Terry because we were looking forward to getting him into the Socceroos camp and giving him an opportunity," Postecoglou said in statement.

"Mark Bresciano will come into the squad, which certainly adds quality and experience for what will be two tough matches."

The Socceroos play against World Cup quarter-finalists Belgium on Sept. 4 in Liege and Saudi Arabia in London four days. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)