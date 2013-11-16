MELBOURNE Nov 16 Australia midfielder Mark Bresciano's hopes of a third World Cup appearance have suffered a blow after he was slapped with a four-month ban by world governing body FIFA over an illegal international transfer issue, local media reported.

FIFA also fined the 33-year-old A$1.87 million ($1.75 million) after ruling that his transfer from Qatar club Al Nasr last year to United Arab Emirates' side Al Gharafa was illegal.

"FIFA is currently studying the judgement and considering the options," a Football Federation Australia (FFA) spokesman told local media on Saturday.

"We will do all we can to assist Bresciano and his representatives in having this issue resolved.

"The advice from FIFA is that the suspension doesn't apply to Tuesday night's match against Costa Rica."

Australia were to play Costa Rica, who have also qualified for Brazil, in a friendly on Tuesday.

($1 = A$1.0681) (Writing by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)