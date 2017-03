WELLINGTON, July 3 Australia striker Nathan Burns is on the verge of joining Tokyo FC after terms were agreed between the J-league side and his A-League team Wellington Phoenix, the New Zealand club said on Friday.

Burns, who was part of Australia's successful Asian Cup campaign in January, won the Johnny Warren Medal as the best player in the A-League last season.

The 27-year-old was flying to Japan for a medical, Phoenix general manager David Dome said.

"We expected this to happen given the season Nathan had with us," David Dome said. "It became even more likely when he won the Johnny Warren medal for the best player in the A-League.

"Nathan has been terrific for the Phoenix and we wish him well for the future."

Burns, who signed a two-year contract with the Phoenix in 2014, scored 13 goals in 24 games for the side last season.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by xxxxx)